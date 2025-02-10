Philadelphia Eagles planning Super Bowl parade on Friday, team president says
The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a parade in the city on Friday
The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a parade in the city on Friday, a high-ranking team official said Monday.
Team President Don Smolenski discussed the parade during an appearance on 94WIP sports radio, though the time and other details were not disclosed. The Philadelphia mayor's office did not immediately respond Monday to media requests seeking confirmation of the parade plans.
Eagles fans came out in droves to celebrate the team's win once the game concluded Sunday night, but no major problems or injuries were reported, police said. City crews were still working late Monday morning to clear confetti, trash and other debris from some spots downtownarea.
The city's celebration following their win in the NFC Championship game last month was marred when a college student fell after climbing a street pole and died from his injuries.
The Eagles were expected to return to Philadelphia late Monday afternoon, where a large contingent of fans was expected to greet them.