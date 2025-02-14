An AP photographer uses a remote camera to give a soaring view of the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David J. Phillip has been based in Houston and has worked for The Associated Press for 32 years. He has been involved in robotics, both in development and operations, for 15 years. This was his 30th Super Bowl for the AP.

Here is what he had to say about this extraordinary photo.

Why I shot this photo

After the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, the team gathered on stage to celebrate and receive the Vince Lombardi Trophy. As the trophy was passed back to the players, they all reached out to touch it. The sheer excitement and joy displayed on their faces unite them as they all reach toward the center.

How I made this photo

This photograph was taken with a Sony Alpha 1 camera paired with a 600mm f/4 lens, mounted on a robotic pan/tilt head in the catwalk of the Caesars Superdome. Along with fellow AP photojournalist Godfredo A. Vásquez, we installed four robotic cameras and seven static remote cameras in the Superdome. We arrived two weeks before the Super Bowl to set up our equipment. Climbing into the catwalk to set up our gear over 200 feet above the field was challenging, especially in a stadium built in the 1970s. The walkways are narrow, making it difficult to navigate while carrying equipment. Once set up, we connected the cameras to our network which allowed us to remotely control and fire them. The images are sent to our computers for editing before being dispatched to our clients around the world. This camera was positioned over the Eagles’ end zone, providing a perfect view of the stage from behind.

Why this photo works

The sight of all the players reaching toward the trophy draws the viewer’s eye to the center of the photograph. The added expression from Eagles’ player A.J. Brown, who is yelling as he reaches in from the left, further illustrates the pure joy and excitement the players are experiencing after winning the Super Bowl.

