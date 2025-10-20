Authorities say remains found in Philadelphia are of missing woman Kada Scott

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Remains found buried in a wooded area behind an abandoned school are those of Kada Scott, a 23-year-old woman who had been missing for about two weeks, prosecutors in Philadelphia said Monday.

Authorities said an anonymous tip led police back to the area they had previously searched and they found the remains in a shallow grave. DNA tests confirmed her identity.

Keon King, 21, of Dover, Delaware, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, stalking and other charges in Scott’s disappearance. Prosecutors say more charges are in the works. A message seeking comment was left Monday for King’s defense lawyer, Shaka Johnson.

“I am confident that homicide charges will be brought,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference. “But I also have an obligation to follow the law and uphold the constitution. That means we don’t take shortcuts.”

Prosecutors say King and Scott had cellphone contact and that a stolen vehicle found on fire was used by King. His cellphone was in locations related to her disappearance, prosecutor Ashley Toczylowski told reporters. She said there is extensive video evidence in the case.

Toczylowski said an initial tip last week led investigators to the school but they did not find Scott's remains, but a new and more specific tip this weekend to “go back, she's there, look again” led them to Scott.

She said authorities “have reason to believe other people may have been involved after the fact," a matter “very much still being investigated.”

King was arrested earlier this year in a similar case but posted $200,000 bail and was released. In the previous case, prosecutors said, King is accused of kidnapping a woman from in front of her house and forcing her into a car where she was assaulted and eventually let go. Those charges were dropped when the victim and a witness did not appear for court proceedings, Krasner said.

Scott, who worked in a nursing home, was remembered Monday in a statement by her parents as a source of “light, kindness and beautiful spirit.” They said their hearts were “shattered” and asked for prayers.