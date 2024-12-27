Philadelphia judges, citing security lapses, order sheriff to implement a new safety plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Philadelphia judges concerned about security lapses at city courthouses have ordered the sheriff to address what they call a rising number of assaults, threats and staffing shortages that lead to court delays.

The judges, in a court order published this week, say the sheriff’s “systemic failures” to staff the criminal courthouse, family law center, City Hall courtrooms and other sites pose an “imminent threat” to public safety. They tracked 72 security incidents in Philadelphia courts last year and expect to end this year with even more. By comparison, there were 25 security incidents reported in 2019 under a predecessor, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In one alarming incident caught on video in February, two men brawled in a hallway at Philadelphia Family Court while another man lied on the floor, seemingly unconscious, and a lone security officer tried to regain control.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal has said the staffing problem is part of a national shortage of police officers and has sought more funding to recruit, train and employ more people. Lawyers and court officials say the lack of staff has led to frequent trial delays, frustrating not only those who work in the court system but witnesses, victims and defendants as well.

“The emotional cost to victims’ and defendants’ families waiting for hours for their opportunities to give victim impact testimony or address the court is unquantifiable,” Common Pleas Judge Barbara McDermott told The Philadelphia Inquirer this fall.

The order from President Judge Nina Wright Padilla and other court officials calls on Sheriff Bilal to submit a security plan within 30 days and implement it within 90 days.

Bilal, a former police officer, did not immediately return a message left Friday by The Associated Press at her office. She has asked City Council to increase her department’s funding by 30%, or by more than $10 million, to adequately staff courtrooms across five buildings in the city. Her department is also tasked with prisoner transport.

Defense lawyer William J. Brennan, who has worked in the city court system for 40 years, said the Criminal Justice Center remains less busy than it was before the COVID-19 shutdown. In his view, that can make it feel less safe, he said.

“It seems like as the volume has dwindled down, so has the security,” he said Friday. “This is a great wakeup call — a time to start fresh and do preventive measures before there’s a tragedy."