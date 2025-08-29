NJ governor seeks restrictions on nonessential helicopter flights after deadly NYC chopper crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Jersey's governor is asking federal officials to impose restrictions on nonessential helicopter flights in his state after a New York City sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair in April, killing six people.

Gov. Phil Murphy, in an Aug. 18 letter, requested the Federal Aviation Administration use its authority to “prohibit or sharply reduce” the number of the aircrafts operating in the state.

The Democrat noted that the helicopter involved in the April 10 crash was based at a heliport in Kearny, New Jersey and plummeted into the Hudson River just 75 feet (22 meters) from the Jersey City waterfront.

He argued that future crashes could be more devastating if they occurred on land as he called on the FAA to impose more stringent regulations, akin to the cap on tourist helicopter flights over Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park that the agency adopted in 2023.

“We must not wait for such a tragedy to occur being taking decisive action,” Murphy wrote.

The governor suggested flights from Kearny could be routed over Newark Bay rather than directly over densely populated Jersey City and Hoboken, reducing impacts on residential neighborhoods and enhancing safety by having helicopters fly more over water than land.

He also asked the FAA to consider limiting the operating hours for non-essential flights from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The FAA, in a statement Thursday, said it would reach out directly to Murphy.

The agency also noted helicopters are not subject to the same minimum altitude restrictions as airplanes, which must fly at least 1,000 feet (300 meters) above the nearest obstacle when over densely populated areas. But, under federal regulations, they must not pose a hazard to people or property on land when operating.

Industry trade groups didn't immediately comment.

The aircraft operated by New York Helicopter had been giving a typical tour of the Manhattan skyline when it broke apart about 18 minutes into the flight.

The crash killed the helicopter pilot and a prominent family from Barcelona. It also revived concerns about the safety of the popular and costly aerial tours over New York City.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the doomed flight in May, but is still investigating what caused the helicopter to break apart.