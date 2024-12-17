Pharrell Williams is named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pop star and fashion designer Pharrell Williams was named UNESCO’s goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship on Tuesday in Paris, continuing his cultural dominance of the French capital as Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director and performer at Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening earlier this month.

Williams said he hoped to “deepen that sense of unity and togetherness” in work that “evens the odds for marginalized communities.”

He also spoke of his impoverished youth: “Growing up in Virginia, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be given an opportunity like this one."

The role of goodwill ambassador for the Paris-based U.N. cultural agency involves promoting its initiatives that include protecting Indigenous cultures, advancing education and health care for women, raising awareness about genocide prevention and safeguarding cultural heritage.

Williams joins a list of goodwill ambassadors that includes U.S. jazz musician Herbie Hancock, Brazilian artist Vik Muniz and Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase.

Williams has been particularly visible in Paris this year. Shortly before the Paris Olympics, his role as Louis Vuitton menswear designer took center stage during a star-studded event at UNESCO’s headquarters. The show, celebrating the beauty of human skin, featured models wearing garments in shades representing the diverse hues of humanity.

UNESCO leaders hope that Williams' global influence and deep connections to fashion and music will draw fresh attention to the agency’s work.

Williams is American, and his selection as goodwill ambassador also may be highlighting the readmission of the United States to UNESCO last year.

The U.S. exit under President Donald Trump cited alleged anti-Israel bias within the agency. The decision followed a 2011 decision by UNESCO to include Palestine as a member state, which led the U.S. and Israel to cease financing for the agency.

The U.S. return under President Joe Biden was marked by a flag-raising ceremony attended by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.