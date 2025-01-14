What to know from Pete Hegseth's fiery confirmation hearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Defense secretary is publicly facing senators for the first time after weeks of questions from Democrats — and praise from Republicans — about his “unconventional” resume.

Pete Hegseth, a former combat veteran and TV news show host, says he will be a “change agent” and a “warrior” for the department as Republicans demand new and strong leadership in the Pentagon. Democrats say Hegseth’s lack of experience, his past comments about women and Black troops and allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct, make him unfit to serve.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., called Hegseth’s nomination to lead the Defense Department “unconventional” but compared him to Trump, and said that may just be what makes him an “excellent choice.”

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Hegseth lacks “the character and the competence” to lead the Pentagon. Reed he has voted to confirm the nine previous Defense secretaries, including in Trump’s first term, but will not support Hegseth.

His confirmation would be an “an insult to the men and women who have sworn to uphold their own apolitical duty to the Constitution,” Reed said.

Here are some takeaways from Hegseth’s confirmation hearing:

A 'warrior culture' at the Pentagon

Hegseth told senators that Trump’s primary charge to him was “to bring the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense” and that “he wants a Pentagon laser focused on warfighting, lethality, meritocracy, standards, and readiness. That’s it. That is my job.”

Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden’s Pentagon for encouraging diversity and say there is no place for “woke” culture in the military.

Reed said he wants Hegseth to explain why diversity makes the military weak and “how you propose to ‘undo’ that without undermining military leadership and harming readiness, recruitment, and retention.”

“Our military is more diverse than it has ever been, but more importantly, it is more lethal than it has ever been,” Reed said. “This is not a coincidence.”

Hegseth replied that it was “precisely right the military was a forerunner in courageous racial integration in ways no other institutions were willing to do” but argued that modern diversity and inclusion policies “divide” current troops and didn’t prioritize “meritocracy.”

A secretary with 'dust on his boots'

Republicans have praised Hegseth's lack of a high-level leadership role. “It’s time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm,” he said.

Hegseth would not be the first defense secretary to have served in combat — far from it. An array of previous secretaries have had combat service, dodging bombs and leading troops into the fight, including current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was a leader in the initial invasion into Iraq.

Lt. Col. Jim Mattis, Trump’s first Defense secretary, fought in the Gulf War and later retired as a four-star general. And Trump’s final acting Pentagon chief, Chris Miller, served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army special forces officer. He later retired as a colonel.

Chuck Hagel, who served under former President Barack Obama, was first former enlisted soldier to become Defense secretary, and he served as a sergeant on the front lines in Vietnam.

‘Equal standards’ for female troops

Hegseth made overtures to women and Black troops, an attempt to blunt some of the criticism of his previous comments that women should “straight up” not serve in combat and his suggestions that some Black troops may not be qualified.

"It would be the privilege of a lifetime, if confirmed, to be the secretary of defense for all men and women in uniform,” Hegseth said.

At the same time, he implied that the Pentagon has lowered standards for women to fight without giving examples of those standards. “The standards need to be the same and they need to be high,” Hegseth said, adding that where those standards have been eroded to meet diversity quotas, that should be under review.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, told Hegseth that his quotes about women are “terrible” and harmful to morale.

“You will have to change how you see women to do this job,” she said.

In response to Hegseth's repeated comments, a senior defense official said that “the standards for military service have not been lowered,” and that the standards are based on each field and based on ability, not gender.

Associated Press writers Matt Brown, Tara Copp and and Lisa Mascaro contributed reporting.