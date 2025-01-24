PETA activists arrested after trying to dump frozen manure outside rival group's office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of activists with the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals were arrested on Thursday while attempting to dump a truck’s worth of manure outside the Manhattan offices of a rival animal welfare group.

But the protest may have raised less of a stink than intended, as organizers acknowledged that much of the animal dung remained frozen solid to the truck bed.

“Because of the freezing temperatures, it didn’t all fall out,” explained Ashley Byrne, a PETA spokesperson. “Someone had to go up in the truck and start shoveling it out, and he was apprehended by the police before he finished.”

The stunt was the latest escalation in the group’s ongoing campaign against the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA, over their backing of an animal welfare certification program.

PETA has alleged that the “sham” certificate — handed down by the Global Animal Partnership — appears on products that come from factory farms and other locations with a documented history of cruelty.

They have called on the ASPCA to leave the partnership's board in a series of protests and full-page ads that accuse the group of “humane-washing.”

A spokesperson for the ASPCA, meanwhile, defended the board for “setting basic standards” in the marketplace, adding the conflict boiled down to a philosophical difference with PETA.

“Unlike the ASPCA, PETA has no interest in building a more humane farming system,” the spokesperson said. “Instead, they seek to eliminate all animal agriculture, and our diverging views on the utility of animal welfare certifications stem from this fundamental difference.”

In response to a separate PETA protest last year, the Global Animal Partnership defended its “strong oversight mechanisms."

“Certification programs minimize the risk of objectionable practices, swiftly punish it when it is uncovered and tirelessly reduce missteps,” the group said.

The two PETA activists, who were not identified, were issued summonses for illegal dumping, according to a police spokesperson. They are due back in court on Feb. 11.

Police also confiscated the dump truck, along with its remaining contents which had been sourced from an animal sanctuary in New Jersey, Byrne said, adding: “There was quite a bit of manure left in the truck when it was taken into police custody."