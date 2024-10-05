Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Militants kill six Pakistani soldiers during a shootout in the country's northwest

Pakistan says militants killed six soldiers during a shootout in the country's northwest

Via AP news wire
Saturday 05 October 2024 05:12

Militants kill six Pakistani soldiers during a shootout in the country's northwest

Show all 4

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Militants killed six Pakistani soldiers during a shootout in the northwest, the army said Saturday. It’s the latest unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and is a base for armed groups including the Pakistani Taliban.

The troops died in an overnight operation in North Waziristan on Saturday, according to an army statement. The statement also said six militants were killed.

The army said a separate operation killed two militants in Swat, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One of them was said to be involved in an attack on a convoy of foreign ambassadors in the area earlier this month.

Also Saturday, cellphone services remained suspended in Islamabad as it entered a second day of a lockdown aimed at thwarting rallies in support of ex-leader Imran Khan. He is in prison on multiple charges.

Shipping containers have blocked off the city’s entry and exit points, but videos from Khan’s political party showed his supporters piled into vehicles and attempting to head toward Islamabad.

The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and others in the convoy worked throughout the night to remove shipping containers from the road, the party said.

Khan’s PTI party said it plans to hold a rally in Lahore.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in