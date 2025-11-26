Peru sentences former President Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for corruption
A Peruvian court on Wednesday sentenced former President Martín Vizcarra to 14 years in prison for his role in a corruption scheme during his tenure as governor of a southern state.
Vizcarra was sentenced to immediate imprisonment and a nine-year ban from public office.
The court concluded that Vizcarra received illegal payments from companies in exchange for awarding them contracts for two major projects — an irrigation system and the construction of a hospital — during his time as governor of Moquegua.
Authorities accused Vizcarra of receiving approximately $611,000 in bribes from construction companies.
Prosecutors had requested a 15-year prison sentence.
