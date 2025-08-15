Explosion in high-crime area in northern Peru injures 10 people and damages 25 homes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An explosion on a street in a northern Peruvian region plagued by organized crime injured at least 10 people and damaged 25 homes, authorities said Friday.

Interior Minister Carlos Malaver said the Thursday night blast in the city of Trujillo could be related to disputes between criminal groups primarily involved in extortion, one of the crimes that has increased the most in Peru in recent years.

The explosion, which also interrupted electric service in the area and affected an unknown number of vehicles, was the second explosion reported in the South American country Thursday. The first went off at a gym in the capital, Lima, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Explosive attacks, especially on small businesses, are reported almost daily by local media in Lima and other Peruvian cities, including in the state of La Libertad, which encompasses Trujillo. Detonations inside public transportation buses, resulting in injuries, have also been reported.

The government of La Libertad has previously acknowledged that crime sometimes overwhelms police. The state’s emergency service agency in a statement Friday said some of the people injured in Thursday’s blast suffered burns and cuts, but it did not detail their conditions further.

Extortion complaints in Peru totaled 15,989 between January and July of this year, a 28% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to official data.

