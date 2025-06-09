Guardiola picks up another honor in Manchester. This one is from its university

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Manchester on Monday to recognize his contribution on and off the field since joining the club in 2016.

Guardiola was presented with an honorary doctorate by the university’s chancellor at a ceremony to honor his success with City, including leading the team to six Premier League titles and the Champions League, and in the community, notably through his Guardiola Sala Foundation.

“I have spent nine years here and it has become home,” Guardiola said. “The people, the culture, my incredible football club, my colleagues … it is all so special to me and my family.

“When I arrived here in 2016, I did not know how long I would spend here. The way this city embraced me made everything easy. My time here has been beautiful.”

Professor Duncan Ivison, who is the university’s president and vice chancellor, described Guardiola as an “innovator and a winner who has inspired millions of people through his success as a manager.”

“He has played a huge role in making Manchester a global success story,” he said, “and we are honored that he has chosen to accept this degree. I hope that this forges another important connection between him, the University of Manchester, and the city.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer