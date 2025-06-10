Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola calls for more attention on Gaza suffering

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged people not to ignore the suffering in Gaza amid Israel’s military campaign and longstanding blockade of the territory.

“It’s so painful, what we see in Gaza. It hurts me all (over) my body,” the Spanish coach said in a speech at the University of Manchester, where he was given an honorary degree on Monday.

“It’s not about ideology. It’s not about, I’m right or you’re wrong. Come on. It is just about the love of life, about the care of your neighbor,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola was honored for his sporting success with City and for his “inspirational work away from football, including through his family foundation, the Guardiola Sala Foundation,” the university said on its website.

It made no mention of Guardiola’s speech regarding the situation in Gaza, where more than 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed during the 20-month-long war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

“Maybe we think that we see the boys and girls of four years old being killed (by) a bomb or being killed at the hospital because it’s not a hospital anymore, it’s not our business,” Guardiola said. “But be careful. The next one will be ours. The next four- or five-year-old kids will be ours. Sorry, but I see my kids, Maria, Marius and Valentina, when I see every morning since the nightmare started for the infants in Gaza, and I’m so ... scared.”

The current war was ignited by the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7, 2023, when 251 hostages were taken. Hamas is still holding 55 hostages, more than half of them believed to be dead.

Israel has restricted and sometimes blocked all aid into Gaza, including food, fuel and medicine. Experts say that policy has pushed Gaza toward famine. Israel says Hamas siphons off the aid to bolster its rule.

“You might ask what we can do,” Guardiola said. “There is a story, I’m reminded of it often. A forest is on fire. All the animals leave, terrified, helpless, helpless. But the small bird flies back and forth, back and forth to the sea, back and forth, carrying drops of water in the sea and beak. The snake laughs and asks, ‘Why bro, you will never put the fire out.’ The bird replies, ‘Yes I know it.’ ‘Then why you do it again and again,’ the snake asks. ‘I’m just doing my part,’ the bird replied for the last time. That is, the bird knows it doesn’t stop the fire, but it refuses to do nothing.”

The war has destroyed vast areas of Gaza and displaced around 90% of the territory’s population, leaving people there almost completely dependent on international aid.

