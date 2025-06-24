Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photos of global celebrations marking the start of the summer and winter solstices

The Associated Press
Tuesday 24 June 2025 13:17 EDT

People are marking the start of the winter and summer solstices across the globe. North of the equator, celebrations welcome summer, while those in the south observe the beginning of winter.

In Romania, dancers wearing crowns of wheat gathered for the Sanziene, or “Fairies," a pre-Christian, pagan celebration in honor of the tiny, imaginary winged beings who come to earth as a symbol of fertility. Meanwhile, Lithuanians danced in the small town of Kernave and Russians lit bonfires.

In the U.S., a performer danced across the colors of Christopher Janey’s “Passing Light” solar sculpture that aligns each Summer Solstice at the San Antonio airport. In Spain, people watched the sun rise on a Barcelona beach, coined “The Night of San Juan.”

South of the equator in Bolivia, Indigenous people gathered around fires and held up their hands to receive the first rays of sunlight in celebration of the Andean New Year of 5533, marking the Southern Hemisphere’s winter solstice.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in