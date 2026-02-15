Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show masked revelers celebrating Shrovetide in Lithuania

People wearing traditional masks and folk costumes gathered in the Lithuanian village of Rumsiskes, north of Vilnius, for the Shrovetide celebrations to mark the annual pre-Lenten festival with music, dancing and the burning of an effigy symbolizing the end of winter.

