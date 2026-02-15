Photos show masked revelers celebrating Shrovetide in Lithuania
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
People wearing traditional masks and folk costumes gathered in the Lithuanian village of Rumsiskes, north of Vilnius, for the Shrovetide celebrations to mark the annual pre-Lenten festival with music, dancing and the burning of an effigy symbolizing the end of winter.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks