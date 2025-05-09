Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Pentagon directs military to pull library books that address diversity, anti-racism, gender issues

The Pentagon has ordered all military leaders and commands to pull and review all of their library books that address diversity, anti-racism or gender issues by May 21

Lolita C. Baldor
Friday 09 May 2025 14:21 EDT
Trump
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Pentagon has ordered all military leaders and commands to pull and review all of their library books that address diversity, anti-racism or gender issues by May 21, according to a memo issued to the force on Friday.

It is the broadest and most detailed directive so far on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s campaign to rid the military of diversity and equity programs, policies and instructional materials. And it follows similar efforts to remove hundreds of books from the libraries at the military academies.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo.

