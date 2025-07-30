Massive loggerhead sea turtle full of eggs returns to ocean after treatment in Florida

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A large sea turtle that was found injured along the Florida coast in May following a boat strike was returned to the ocean on Wednesday.

The adult female named Pennywise, which weighs 302 pounds (137 kilograms), was deemed healthy and strong enough to return to the wild after being treated by Loggerhead Marinelife Center's veterinary team for the past few months.

“Sea turtle interactions with boats are fatal. So seeing Pennywise survive her injuries and being able to make it to our center was very, very special," said Marika Weber, a veterinary technician at the center. “It was something that we could fix, heal her up and get her back out into the ocean.”

The center had to transport the turtle to a horse clinic for diagnostic imaging because she was too large to fit inside more common CT machines. It was there that the team discovered she was full of eggs.

With sea turtle nesting season underway, Pennywise has the chance to lay her eggs and continue her vital role in the marine ecosystem.

“It was a really exciting day," Weber said. “We had the community — our whole team here at the hospital, all the departments out there — to wish her well.”

Because nesting season in Florida runs from March 1 to Oct. 31, center officials are encouraging boaters to slow down and to be especially mindful in what they refer to as the sea turtle protection zone, which extends a mile (1.6 kilometers) off the coast.

All sea turtles are considered endangered or threatened species.