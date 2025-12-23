Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gas explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home traps people inside, authorities say

Authorities say they are responding to a reported gas explosion at a nursing home just outside Philadelphia and that people were believed to be trapped inside

There was a gas explosion reported Tuesday at a nursing home just outside Philadelphia and people are believed to be trapped inside, authorities said.

“We understand that there are people trapped inside,” said Ruth Miller, a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson.

Bucks County officials notified the agency of an explosion before 3 p.m. at the Silver Lake nursing home in Bristol Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia.

