Gas explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home traps people inside, authorities say
Authorities say they are responding to a reported gas explosion at a nursing home just outside Philadelphia and that people were believed to be trapped inside
There was a gas explosion reported Tuesday at a nursing home just outside Philadelphia and people are believed to be trapped inside, authorities said.
“We understand that there are people trapped inside,” said Ruth Miller, a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson.
Bucks County officials notified the agency of an explosion before 3 p.m. at the Silver Lake nursing home in Bristol Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks