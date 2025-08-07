2 Pennsylvania state troopers have been shot, governor says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two state troopers were shot Thursday in a rural area of Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro said at an event outside Philadelphia.

Shapiro said that in the late morning in Susquehanna County, “two state troopers were shot. Lori and I are praying for those troopers. I want you to know I’ve communicated with Col. Paris. He is on the scene."

Christopher Paris heads the Pennsylvania State Police.

An aide said Shapiro headed to the shooting location in the northeastern Pennsylvania county, which borders New York state.

A state police spokesperson, Trooper Logan T. Brouse, said the location was along Route 171 near the village of Thompson. That’s about 163 miles (262 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Angelica Howell, a deputy coroner in Susquehanna County, said shortly after 3 p.m. that she was on her way to where the shooting occurred. Howell said authorities did not indicate whether there was more than one person dead when they asked the coroner’s office to respond.

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick said in a social media post that he was monitoring the developing situation. He also expressed empathy for the troopers who were shot.

“Dina and I are praying for our brave state troopers in Susquehanna County and monitoring the situation closely as more details emerge,” McCormick posted.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan said on X that he was “relieved to hear the troopers involved in today’s incident in Thompson Township are expected to be in stable condition.”