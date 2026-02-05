Emergency crews evacuate patients and battle blaze at Pennsylvania hospital
Emergency crews battled a blaze and evacuated patients from a hospital Wednesday night in Pennsylvania as fire engulfed part of the facility, according to officials.
All of the patients and staff were evacuated safely from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City and relocated, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., whose district includes the city, posted on the social platform X.
“Deep gratitude goes to the first responders and hospital teams whose swift, professional actions ensured the safety and well-being of everyone involved," he said.
Gov. Josh Shapiro said on the social platform X that the state’s police, emergency management agency and health department had responded to the fire.
“Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians,” he said. “Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight.”
In video and photos posted online, flames can be seen shooting out from the top of what appears to be the hospital's Orthopedic Institute.
The hospital did not immediately respond to an email and phone call from The Associated Press requesting comment.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire in Dickson City, which is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of Scranton.
