Off-duty officer shoots and wounds man inside New York City's busy Penn Station, police say
New York Police are investigating after an off-duty officer shot and wounded a man inside Pennsylvania Station, the main intercity railroad station in New York City and the busiest station in the U.S. Police say they received a 911 call Wednesday night reporting that a 32-year-old man had been “shot about the body” inside 2 Pennsylvania Plaza in midtown Manhattan, a complex that includes Penn Station
An off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man inside Pennsylvania Station, the main intercity railroad station in New York City and the busiest station in the U.S., authorities said.
Police responded to a 911 call at 7 p.m. Wednesday reporting a 32-year-old man had been shot inside the portion of the midtown Manhattan station, a complex that includes Penn Station, a police spokesperson said.
The unidentified man was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately released, including what led up to it.
Video showed a large police presence at a section of the station that serves the Long Island Rail Road.
People should avoid the area because of the investigation, police said, warning of delays and traffic.
The railroad station underneath Madison Square Garden can serve roughly 600,000 passengers daily via Amtrak, the New York subway system, and two regional rail lines — the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit.
In April, President Donald Trump's administration announced it would take control of the planned $7 billion reconstruction of the aging station, sidelining the city’s mass transit agency.
