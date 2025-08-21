Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What Trump's crime crackdown in DC looks like in photos

Associated Press
Thursday 21 August 2025 14:20 EDT

Pedestrians walk their dogs past parked military vehicles. Commuters move past National Guards at metro stations. Baseball fans are watched by soldiers as they go to a game in Nationals Park.

For a second week, parts of the nation’s capital are looking like an occupied territory as President Donald Trump’s law-enforcement crackdown expands. Families who don't like the federal takeover bang pots and pans outside their homes and others hold signs outside Union Station by guards, calling the declaration of a public safety emergency a “manufactured crisis.”

Read more through live updates, see more photos of patrols in Columbia Heights, and last week's patrols in photos.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

