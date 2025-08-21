What Trump's crime crackdown in DC looks like in photos

Pedestrians walk their dogs past parked military vehicles. Commuters move past National Guards at metro stations. Baseball fans are watched by soldiers as they go to a game in Nationals Park.
For a second week, parts of the nation’s capital are looking like an occupied territory as President Donald Trump’s law-enforcement crackdown expands. Families who don't like the federal takeover bang pots and pans outside their homes and others hold signs outside Union Station by guards, calling the declaration of a public safety emergency a “manufactured crisis.”
Read more through live updates, see more photos of patrols in Columbia Heights, and last week's patrols in photos.
