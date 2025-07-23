Delicious, home-cooked meals can still be on the menu even in a wonky vacation rental

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We are officially in the thick of summer. If we’re lucky, we might get a break from the routine and head for the beach, the mountains or maybe discover a new city.

For many, that means renting a vacation home — with an unfamiliar kitchen.

At home, you probably have a variety of cooking utensils, a meaningful collection of herbs and spices, and the ability to select just the right pan for your dish. But as you step into your Airbnb or Vrbo, you're suddenly left wondering where to even put your groceries.

There’s a weird pleasure (at least for nerds like me) in pulling together a meal in a sparse, funky rental-house kitchen. It’s like a reality cooking show challenge. Can you make an omelet in a saucepan? Perhaps you don’t have fresh oregano … maybe those parsley stems will work? Can you stretch that small bottle of olive oil through the last two days of your trip? I’ll call that conundrum, and I’ll raise you a half a jar of gherkins.

During rental home vacations, it’s kind of fun to be untethered from the normal cooking routine. Believe you me, I’m racing out for fried clams at the local seafood joint as many nights as my budget and waistband allow. But for the meals I’m cooking, I’m relinquishing notions of perfection in favor of scrappiness.

Picked up a whole lot of cherry tomatoes at a farmstand? You’re making cherry tomato antipasti salad with some canned artichoke hearts, olives, onions and a quick vinaigrette. Maybe throw in some cubed provolone or diced salami. Peaches getting a bit too soft? Time for a smoothie.

There’s something liberating — and a little bit ridiculous — about cooking in a vacation rental kitchen.

Bring some essentials of your own

Before you go, consider packing a minimalist “kitchen survival kit.” It doesn’t have to be much: A sharp knife, a cutting board, salt and pepper, and whatever pantry staples you know you’ll need to get started.

For me, I might pack olive oil, vinegar, lemons, Dijon mustard and a couple of my favorite herbs and spices. I also always bring zipper-top bags and some small containers for leftovers or taking food on the go.

Use the rental's features (and lack thereof) to your advantage

Think about dishes that can stretch ingredients, and about welcome substitutions. A big grain salad — made with rice, quinoa or couscous — is endlessly customizable and can be served cold or at room temperature (think lakeside lunch or a backyard meal).

I would also start with things that don’t require an oven — you never know if it heats unevenly, or at all (it might be a glorified bread box). A stovetop pasta tossed with sauteed garlic and olive oil is always a win. Add red pepper flakes and grated Parmesan if you have it.

Grills are often available and can be a vacation cook’s best friend — as long as you've got an ample supply of the right fuel for it. Grill up simply seasoned chicken breasts or New York Strip steaks for dinner and very intentionally make extra — those leftovers will be perfect sliced and used for sandwiches, quesadillas, salads or wraps. Extra grilled corn might become a corn soup or chowder, a corn salad or something to add to a stir-fry.

Think about brushing some slices of country bread with olive oil, sprinkling with flaky salt and toasting them lightly on the grill. Top with fresh sliced or chopped tomatoes with some basil, or turn them into whatever type of bruschetta you can whip up from your farmstand haul. Think caponata, sauteed chard or maybe a heap of sliced grilled peppers with some fresh goat cheese.

Salads are always on the docket. Again, easy to improvise with farmers market ingredients. But this is your vacation, and you should feel free to play. Try a melon and cucumber salad with a bit of feta and a squeeze of lime juice, or a chopped vegetable salad bolstered with protein-packed chickpeas.

Think creatively and accept imperfection

As you come to the end of your trip and you need to use things up, get creative. That half jar of pickles will add a briny punch to a potato salad. That nub of leftover cheese and that last bunch of spinach will be great chopped up and added to scrambled eggs or a frittata.

Cook what feels manageable, what makes use of local ingredients and what gives you more time outside with your people. Yes, you might be chopping vegetables with a serrated steak knife. Yes, there might be a little sand in the pasta salad as you serve it up on the beach. That’s OK.

Some of the best vacation meals come from embracing the fact that you’re cooking without your usual tools and supplies. That’s half the fun. I once made a great dinner from fresh scallops, a box of pasta, olive oil and a jug of margarita mix. That was 20 years ago, and we all still remember it.

Peach and plum yogurt smoothie

For their versatility and simplicity, smoothies can make for a vacation staple.

This is your smoothie template. Swap around fruits, yogurt flavors, sweeteners and see if you can find a NutriBullet in the back of the cabinet. Also, if you plan ahead, you might freeze your fruit for a thicker smoothie, or just add some ice. If you’ve got some fresh mint, toss that in, too.

Ingredients:

1 cup (8 ounces) vanilla Greek yogurt

1 cup (8 ounces) peach yogurt

1 tablespoon honey or agave, or to taste

2 cups cubed peeled peaches

2 cups cubed peeled plums

Instructions:

1. Place the vanilla yogurt, peach yogurt, honey, peaches and plums in a blender. Blend well.

2. Pour into glasses and serve.