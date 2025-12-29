Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott receives MBE on New Year Honours list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Elliott, widely recognised as one half of the beloved comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, is set to receive a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his dedicated charitable service.

The 78-year-old comedian is being honoured for his significant contributions, particularly as a prominent supporter and ambassador for the Marie Curie charity.

His involvement with Marie Curie began after the charity’s nurses provided end-of-life care for his brother, Barry, who passed away from bone cancer in 2018 at the age of 73.

Elliott has spoken movingly about the experience, stating that the nurses looked after his brother "with incredible care and kindness".

The loss of Barry was a profound blow to Elliott, who described it as "devastating" and "like losing my right arm being without him".

He added: "He was my best friend as well as my brother and no-one could ever make me laugh like ‘Baz’ as I called him."

Reflecting in 2020, he shared: "Working on stage with him is what I miss most. No-one could make me laugh like he could. We started out in showbusiness together when he was 18 and I was 15, and we were never apart from then on. I was the feed and he was the comic – the Ernie Wise to his Eric Morecambe."

open image in gallery ChuckleVision turned Paul and Barry into household names ( Getty )

The Rotherham-born brothers first found fame after winning TV’s Opportunity Knocks in 1967.

Their career saw them appear on shows such as Lennie And Jerry, The Good Old Days, and The Freddie Starr Showcase. In 1985, they launched the pre-school programme Chuckle Hounds, performing routines without dialogue in giant dog costumes.

However, it was ChuckleVision that cemented their status as household names. The show, which aired nearly 300 episodes during the 1990s and 2000s, captivated a generation with the hapless, accident-prone brothers muttering their iconic catchphrase, "To me, to you," as they navigated various comedic mishaps.

Running for 21 series over 22 years from 1987 to 2009, it became a ratings hit.

The duo continued to tour and perform in packed venues until shortly before Barry’s death.

Their enduring appeal was recognised with a special award at the Bafta children’s awards in 2008.

Their cult status was further amplified in 2014 when they collaborated with grime artist Tinchy Stryder on the charity single, "To Me, To You (Bruv)," which garnered three million downloads and led to a performance at Bestival.

Following his brother’s passing, Elliott has continued his television career, appearing on the BBC’s The Real Marigold Hotel and participating in various charity quiz shows, including Pointless Celebrities, Tenable All Stars, and Celebrity Mastermind.