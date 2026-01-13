French farmers drive 350 tractors to Parliament to protest low incomes and EU trade deal
French farmers drive about 350 tractors through Paris to protest low incomes and an EU trade deal with South America
French farmers steered some 350 tractors Tuesday over cobblestoned Paris avenues toward Parliament to protest low incomes and an EU trade deal with South America that they fear threatens their livelihoods.
Escorted by police, the tractors tangled rush-hour traffic as they rumbled down the Champs-Elysees and other Paris avenues, and then over the Seine River to reach the National Assembly.
Farmer anger in France and other European countries has escalated over a rash of challenges. The unions leading Tuesday’s protests said they are demanding ″concrete and immediate action″ to defend France’s food security.
French government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said on TF1 television Tuesday that the government would make new announcements soon to help farmers.
President Emmanuel Macron and his government oppose the EU-Mercosur trade deal, but it is expected to be signed in Paraguay on Saturday anyway, because it has the support of most other EU countries.
European farmers have long denounced the trade deal with the Mercosur nations of Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, arguing that it would flood the market with cheaper imports.
