Miu Miu celebrates femininity with a star-studded cast at Paris Fashion Week show

At Miu Miu, the little sister brand of Miuccia Prada, the feminine wasn’t just celebrated — it was deconstructed, reconfigured and worn with a wink.

The starry Paris Fashion Week collection on Tuesday took the very idea of womanhood and turned it into a conversation starter, one silk-knit bias cut at a time.

And what a crowd to witness it.

A$AP Rocky, perched in the front row in a nonchalant slouch, soaked in the scene, while Sydney Sweeney, swathed in Miu Miu’s latest ode to femininity, radiated old Hollywood meets modern mischief.

Prada, known for casting both models and Hollywood stars, sent a mix of familiar faces and first-time muses down the runway — Gigi Hadid, Raffey Cassidy, and Sarah Paulson — blurring the line between fashion and film with every step.

Silhouettes floated around the body rather than adhering to it, sculpted through folds, drapes, and engineered curves. Bras, no longer hidden, became garments in their own right, while bias-cut satin skirts and pointelle knits nodded to the intimacy of lingerie.

Tailoring slouched off the shoulders, and fur stoles, brooches and heavy bracelets turned the everyday into something significant, a reminder that femininity — soft or sharp — is always a force.

The show unfolded within the Palais d’Iéna, wrapped in yellow moiré, a study in controlled boldness. As the final look exited the runway, the message was clear: Miu Miu knows that reinvention isn’t about discarding the past — it’s about twisting it into something unexpected, something thrillingly new.