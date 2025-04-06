Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

France's far-right supporters rally in Paris against Le Pen's conviction

Supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen are gathering in Paris on Sunday to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office

Via AP news wire
Sunday 06 April 2025 06:43 EDT
France Far Right
France Far Right (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen were gathering in Paris on Sunday to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office.

Le Pen, who is appealing the verdict, has vowed “not to let the presidency be stolen.”

A rival leftist demonstration was assembling at Place de la République, denouncing what organizers called a "Trumpist turn” by Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party.

Despite the court ruling last Monday, polls are showing RN holding strong, even with Le Pen's protegee Jordan Bardella as a candidate in a 2027 presidential matchup.

Gabriel Attal’s centrist Renaissance party held its own event in Saint-Denis, warning of an “existential threat to the rule of law.”

The ruling has reverberated beyond France, sending ripples through far-right circles across Europe and beyond after some parties, including Le Pen’s, have gained ground in recent years.

