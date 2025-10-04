Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

A look at the latest styles and trends at Paris Fashion Week, in photos

Via AP news wire
Saturday 04 October 2025 06:10 EDT

This photo gallery curated by AP photo editors displays the latest in styles displayed during Paris Fashion Week.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in