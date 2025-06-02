Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Light and shadows add an extra dimension at the French Open tennis tournament

Associated Press
Monday 02 June 2025 03:07 EDT

The striking interplay of light and shadows on the red clay courts moves with the players at Roland Garros, while the dramatic light in the stadium adds depth and intensity to every swing of the racket during the French Open.

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, showcases some of the visual highlights so far from the French Open tennis tournament.

