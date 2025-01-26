Sacai brings wild nostalgia to Paris Fashion Week
Sacai, Japan’s biggest fashion powerhouse, brought the wild side to Paris Fashion Week with a collection that reimagined childhood nostalgia through a lens of cutting-edge design
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sacai, Japan’s biggest fashion powerhouse, brought the wild side to Paris Fashion Week with Sunday's collection that reimagined childhood nostalgia through a lens of cutting-edge design.
Inspired by the 1963 children's picture book “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak, Chitose Abe delivered a playful, untamed vision that blended beastly textures with her trademark precision, resulting in a spectacle both bold and innovative.
The show leaned into functionality and whimsy, with shaggy faux-knit pelts adorning utility olive suits, oversized scarves, and knit blousons that channeled the spirit of untamed creatures. Faux fur trims added flair to skirts and reimagined outerwear, while nostalgic nods to Maurice Sendak’s iconic illustrations brought a touch of whimsy.
Collaborations added an extra edge, with workwear staples elevated into fashion statements, rugged boots offering a wild twist, and polished footwear tying together the refined evening looks.
Accessories like branded water bottles and utility bags infused the show with a modern, outdoorsy aesthetic, capturing the thrill of untamed creativity and leaving the audience enthralled.