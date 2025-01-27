Fire damages a 19th century district town hall in Paris, leaving the bell tower at risk of collapse
French authorities say a fire engulfed the town hall of Paris’ 12th district, causing no casualties but severely damaging the bell tower of the 19th century building
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Fire engulfed the town hall of Paris’ 12th district early Monday, causing no casualties but severely damaging the bell tower of the 19th century building.
Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez said the fire broke at 3:20 a.m. in the roof of the building. About 150 firefighters battled the flames and the fire was extinguished in the morning, Nunez said.
He warned there was a “risk of collapse” of the upper part of the bell tower. A security area has been set up around the building.
An investigation will seek to determine the causes of the fire, Nunez said.
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo praised in a statement the “exceptional intervention” of the Paris fire department and said “all public services for residents have been maintained and will be provided in the 11th district town hall."
The 12th district town hall was built in 1876 with a 36-meter (118-foot) high bell tower on top of its main entrance.