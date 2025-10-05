Valentino’s 'Fireflies' by Alessandro Michele puts 70s silhouettes in the Paris spotlight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Against strobe lights that suggested seediness more than spectacle, Alessandro Michele sent out “Fireflies,” a Valentino collection that showed restraint where once there was riot. Prim ’70s silhouettes — bows, ruching, velvet skirts — set a mood at Paris Fashion Week of controlled nostalgia.

The high point was a draped gold gown with a feathered white collar, evoking myth and Valentino’s Roman past. A polka-dot shirt, satin skirts split with bright yellow panels, and occasional colorblocking kept the eclectic spirit alive, though without the exuberant force Michele has deployed before.

That was the story of the show: less spectacle, more editing. Where Michele’s early collections for the house, and his Gucci tenure before that, thrived on sheer overload — tassels, turbans, ruffles, references piled high — here he cut cleaner lines and pared styling back. The result felt more wearable, but also less astonishing.

Valentino’s identity is rooted in beauty and polish. Under founder Valentino Garavani, the house meant jet-set elegance and “Valentino red.” Under designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, it leaned into couture-like refinement. Michele entered with a different tool kit: maximalist nostalgia, gender-fluid styling, and deep archive mining. He has said the job is to “manipulate the past to make it now,” balancing modern maximalism with relevance so the brand doesn’t freeze in time.

His first seasons made that clear. Last year's return came stacked with bows, ruffles, tassels, turbans and lavish embroideries; accessories were “to the hilt,” and the casting and sets were theatrical. The January couture debut went further — crinolines and panniers, Fellini-style Roman notes, and a long list of old-Hollywood and ecclesiastical references. It proved range, but also raised the risk of costume.

Michele has also tried to ground the house in daily wear: tweed pants, V-neck knits, faux-fur jackets, and even a Vans collaboration sat beside porcelain-kitty clutches and cat-face dresses. That split — wardrobe vs. wonder — is the tension he keeps trying to solve.

By contrast, “Fireflies” looked almost cautious. It captured Michele’s instinct for eclecticism, but in a neater, safer key. This wasn’t the shock of the new or the ecstasy of his earlier showings. Instead, it was a quieter chapter, proof that Michele is capable of restraint.