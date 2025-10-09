Tomb of former French justice minister Badinter defaced with graffiti before Panthéon ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The tomb of former French justice minister Robert Badinter, who is set to be inducted into the country’s Panthéon national monument Thursday, was vandalized in a cemetery close to Paris, officials said.

Badinter, who died last year at age 95, spearheaded the drive to abolish France’s death penalty, campaigned against antisemitism and Holocaust denial. It was also under Badinter’s watch that France decriminalized homosexuality.

Marie-Hélène Amiable, the mayor of Bagneux where Badinter was buried, said she learned Thursday that his tomb had been defaced with graffiti.

“The inscriptions discovered by the police denounce his commitments against the death penalty and in favor of the decriminalization of homosexuality," Amiable said. “They are unworthy of this former minister and senator, who carried the historic advances that made it possible to abolish the death penalty in France in 1981 and to decriminalize homosexuality in 1982.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who will preside the ceremony at the Panthéon, wrote in a message on X: “Shame on those who sought to tarnish his memory."

“This evening, he will enter the Panthéon, the eternal home of conscience and justice,” Macron said. “The Republic is always stronger than hatred.”

A famed lawyer and thinker, Badinter was best known for his sustained push to end capital punishment. He described seeing one of his own clients lose his head to a guillotine, used up until the 1970s to kill criminals in France.

As justice minister under then-President Francois Mitterrand, Badinter overcame public opposition and won parliamentary support for abolishing the death penalty in 1981.

Born in Paris in 1928 to a Jewish family, Badinter saw Nazi horrors and France’s collaboration up close during World War II and lost his father in the Sobibor death camp. As a lawyer, he later pursued a notorious Holocaust denier in court.

Badinter went on to lead France’s Constitutional Court, served as a senator for 16 years and was seen as a moral compass for many in France for his defense of human rights.

Located in the heart of Paris, the domed Panthéon monument is known as the “temple of the great men and great women of the nation.” Badinter will join other French luminaries honored at the site, including philosopher Voltaire, scientist Marie Curie, writer Victor Hugo and French Resistance hero Jean Moulin.