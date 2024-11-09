Migrants crossing the Darien heard of Donald Trump’s victory — and picked up the pace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Jesús Chávez, a 34-year-old pastry chef from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, arrived in this small village at Panama’s edge of the Darien jungle on Friday.

He was traveling with five others, a mix of friends and family. They had all left Venezuela last Saturday with the goal of reaching the United States.

He said the group had waited in Venezuela for the results of July's presidential election, but after President Nicolás Maduro was declared winner despite evidence that he had lost, they decided to leave. "We didn’t see any hope,” Chávez said.

They entered the Darien Gap Tuesday and heard about Donald Trump’s presidential victory while still trudging through the jungle.

“We’re trying to arrive as soon as possible, before January, to see if we have a chance with CBP One,” he said, referring to the U.S. government’s online portal that allows migrants to seek an appointment to request asylum at the border. Trump has said he will end CBP One.

Chávez said they wanted to get to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula where they would be able to access the app.

In Bajo Chiquito migrants can buy food, rent rooms, hammocks or spaces to set up their tents. There is Wi-Fi and NGOs offering medical care.

Venezuelans make up the majority of migrants passing through, but the group Friday also included people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Bangladesh.

Through Tuesday, Panama had recorded nearly 289,000 migrant arrivals through the Darien. This is about 38% fewer compared with the same period last year. Sixty-nine percent of this year’s arrivals were Venezuelans.

