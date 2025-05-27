Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israeli gunfire heard as crowds of Palestinians try to reach an aid center in Gaza

An AP journalist says Israeli tank and gunfire has been heard while giant crowds of Palestinians tried to reach a newly opened aid distribution center in southern Gaza

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 27 May 2025 11:35 EDT

An AP journalist says Israeli tank and gunfire was heard Tuesday while giant crowds of Palestinians tried to reach a newly opened aid distribution center in southern Gaza.

There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries.

The firing came as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians walked through Israeli military lines to reach the distribution hub set up on the outskirts of Rafah by a U.S.-backed group that Israel has slated to take over food distribution in Gaza. It was the second day of operations at the hub.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in