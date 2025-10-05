Hundreds of thousands march in Turkey in support of Palestinians
Hundreds of thousands of people across Turkish cities have marched in support of Palestinians and an aid flotilla's attempt to reach Gaza
Hundreds of thousands of people across several Turkish cities marched Sunday in support of Palestinians and an aid flotilla ’s attempt to reach Gaza.
At the largest demonstration in Istanbul, footage showed crowds walking from the iconic Hagia Sophia to the banks of the Golden Horn, where they were greeted by dozens of boats decked in Turkish and Palestinian flags. The marchers called for Muslim solidarity with Palestinians following midday prayers in front of the former Byzantine cathedral, now converted to a mosque.
The protests were among others planned Sunday in European cities to mark the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza. Israel's attacks have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry that is part of the Hamas-run government.
In the Turkish capital Ankara, protesters held up flags and placards condemning the “genocide” in Gaza.
Meanwhile, people in the western port city of Izmir showed support for the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli forces last week while trying to break the naval blockade of Gaza.
On Lake Van in eastern Turkey, fishing boats, canoes and divers set out with Palestinian flags and banners, cheered on by thousands standing at the lakeside.
“This oppression, which began in 1948, has been continuing for two years, turning into genocide,” Recep Karabal, of the Palestine Support Platform, told crowds in the northern city of Kirikkale.
Support for Palestinians is widespread in Muslim-majority Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a leading critic of Israel's military operations in Gaza.