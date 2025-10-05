Hundreds of thousands march in Turkey in support of Palestinians

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands of people across several Turkish cities marched Sunday in support of Palestinians and an aid flotilla ’s attempt to reach Gaza.

At the largest demonstration in Istanbul, footage showed crowds walking from the iconic Hagia Sophia to the banks of the Golden Horn, where they were greeted by dozens of boats decked in Turkish and Palestinian flags. The marchers called for Muslim solidarity with Palestinians following midday prayers in front of the former Byzantine cathedral, now converted to a mosque.

The protests were among others planned Sunday in European cities to mark the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza. Israel's attacks have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry that is part of the Hamas-run government.

In the Turkish capital Ankara, protesters held up flags and placards condemning the “genocide” in Gaza.

Meanwhile, people in the western port city of Izmir showed support for the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli forces last week while trying to break the naval blockade of Gaza.

On Lake Van in eastern Turkey, fishing boats, canoes and divers set out with Palestinian flags and banners, cheered on by thousands standing at the lakeside.

“This oppression, which began in 1948, has been continuing for two years, turning into genocide,” Recep Karabal, of the Palestine Support Platform, told crowds in the northern city of Kirikkale.

Support for Palestinians is widespread in Muslim-majority Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a leading critic of Israel's military operations in Gaza.