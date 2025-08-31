Photos show displaced Palestinians fleeing the northern Gaza Strip

NewsPhotos show displaced Palestinians fleeing the northern Gaza StripAbdel Kareem Hana,Jehad Alshrafi,Maya Levin,Leo CorreaSunday 31 August 2025 05:52 EDTPhotos show displaced Palestinians fleeing the northern Gaza StripShow all 18Displaced Palestinians are fleeing the northern Gaza Strip with their belongings, as the Israeli military presses on with its operations. Families are moving south in search of safety.___This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutPalestiniansGaza StripIsraeliFamilies