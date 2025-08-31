Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Photos show displaced Palestinians fleeing the northern Gaza Strip

Abdel Kareem Hana,Jehad Alshrafi,Maya Levin,Leo Correa
Sunday 31 August 2025 05:52 EDT

Displaced Palestinians are fleeing the northern Gaza Strip with their belongings, as the Israeli military presses on with its operations. Families are moving south in search of safety.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in