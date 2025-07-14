Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photos of desperate Palestinians reaching for food in Gaza as experts warn of famine

Jehad Alshrafi
Monday 14 July 2025 15:24 EDT

Palestinians desperately reached out for food at a crowded community kitchen on Monday in Gaza City, in northern Gaza Strip. Israel’s war against the militant Hamas group in Gaza has driven the majority of the civilian population in the territory from their homes while aid groups say they have struggled to bring in assistance and experts warn of famine.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in