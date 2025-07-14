Photos of desperate Palestinians reaching for food in Gaza as experts warn of famine

Palestinians desperately reached out for food at a crowded community kitchen on Monday in Gaza City, in northern Gaza Strip. Israel’s war against the militant Hamas group in Gaza has driven the majority of the civilian population in the territory from their homes while aid groups say they have struggled to bring in assistance and experts warn of famine.
