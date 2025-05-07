AP PHOTOS: Israel police fire tear gas into Palestinian schoolyard in Jerusalem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel has ordered six schools in East Jerusalem to close this week, throwing the educational future of 800 children of Palestinian refugees into turmoil.

In a visit to one of the schools — all run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA — Associated Press reporters witnessed Israeli police throw tear gas into the schoolyard as a group of boys played outside.

Children sprinted away from the gas, coughing, drooling and covering their eyes. Some stripped off their clothes while others donned disposable masks.

Israeli police said the incursion into the Shuafat refugee camp came in response to stone-throwing but denied directly targeting the school. Teachers and administrators said the firing of tear gas onto schools grounds is uncommon, but Israeli operations into the camp regularly interfere with learning.

Teacher Duaa Zourba ran to check on her students.

“As teachers in Shuafat, our first job has always been to ensure the protection and the safety of our kids,” she said. “Whenever there’s a raid, we close windows. We close doors so that they don’t smell very heavy tear gas.”

“The goal,” she said, “is for the kids to always think of this school as a safe place, to remember that there’s a place for them.”

