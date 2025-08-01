Palestinian lives lost in the pursuit of food aid in Gaza, in photos

Palestinians mourned those who died or were injured while trying to reach trucks carrying humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip.
International pressure for Israel to let in more aid has increased the number of aid trucks entering Gaza, but almost none of it reaches U.N. warehouses for distribution. Instead, nearly all the trucks are stripped of their cargo by crowds that overwhelm them. The crowds are a mix of Palestinians desperate for food and gangs armed with knives, axes or guns who loot the goods to then hoard or sell.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in