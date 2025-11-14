Pakistan says it has arrests 4 militants over involvement in suicide bombing at Islamabad court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan on Friday announced the arrest of four militants over their alleged involvement in a deadly suicide bombing outside a district court in the capital, a breakthrough in an investigation launched after the attack killed 12 people and wounded 28 others.

The men are suspected members of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which is a separate group but closely allied to the Afghanistan Taliban. One of the suspects, Sajid Ullah, is believed to have handled the bomb used in the suicide attack on the court in Islamabad on Tuesday, the government said in a post on social media platform X.

The men were detained in a joint operation by the nation's Intelligence Bureau and Counter-Terrorism Department, the government said.

The arrests came a day after Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Afghan nationals carried out suicide bombings in Islamabad and northwest Pakistan earlier this week.

Ullah told investigators that Saeed-ur-Rehman, a TTP commander, ordered the attack in Islamabad through the Telegram messaging app. The commander, also known as Daadullah, sent Ullah photographs of the suicide bomber, an Afghanistan citizen, with orders to receive him after he crossed the border into Pakistan from Afghanistan, where he was a resident of Nangarhar province, the government said.

Ullah arranged accommodation for the attacker near Islamabad and later retrieved an explosive suicide vest from a graveyard in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Daadullah’s instructions before transporting the vest to the capital, the government said.

Daadullah, originally from Pakistan’s Bajaur region, is part of TTP’s intelligence wing and currently hiding in Afghanistan, the government said.

Naqvi, Pakistan’s interior minister, said Thursday that Afghan citizens were involved in the Islamabad bombing on Tuesday and an attack Monday in the northwestern city of Wana, where gunmen stormed a cadet college and began a gun battle that lasted nearly 20 hours. Three soldiers and all the attackers were killed.

The attacks underscored Pakistan’s deteriorating security climate as the country faces a resurgence in militancy, increasingly fraught relations with Afghanistan's government in its capital, Kabul, and a fragile cross-border ceasefire.

Until Tuesday’s blast, Islamabad was considered safer than the country’s northwest, which has suffered from repeated violence.

TTP representatives did not comment on the arrests, which also came days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to undertake talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government in a renewed peace overture while urging Kabul to rein in the TTP.

___

Riaz Khan and Rasool Dawar in Peshawar, Pakistan, and Ishtiaq Mahsud in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, contributed to this report.