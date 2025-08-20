Photos of Pakistan honoring a Sufi saint with drumming, dancing, and bright lights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drumming, dancing, and bright lights. Pakistan’s centuries-old tradition of honoring Sufi saints comes alive during annual festivals known as Urs.

In the eastern city of Lahore, as many as one million people pour into a shrine complex that is the final resting place of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Bakhsh or simply Data Sahib, for a three-day celebration of his life.

Processions arrive in Lahore from across Pakistan, with devotees reciting Quranic verses and offering ceremonial cloths at Ali Hajveri’s grave. Some perform a dhamaal — a ritual dance accompanied by drumming. They spin around until they enter a trance-like state.

Ali Hajveri, a mystic and scholar, was born in Ghazni, Afghanistan, in 990. He traveled through Iran, Iraq, and Syria to meet the leading Sufi masters of his era and stayed in Lahore until he died in 1077. He is the city’s patron saint.

The shrine, Data Darbar, is already a landmark and one of the busiest Sufi pilgrimage sites in South Asia. But it transforms into a hub of faith, fraternity, and culture during Urs. A langar, or community kitchen, dishes out free meals around the clock to worshippers. Devotional singing, or qawwali, adds to the festive feel.

“We have been coming here since my childhood, almost 40 years,” said Hussain Jilani, 57. “We feel spiritually fulfilled whenever we come. Data Sahib is a source of blessings. Whatever task we have gets resolved with his grace.”

Saleem Tayyab, 63, is also a regular. “Our pockets have never been empty, and our hearts never without peace,” he said. “Whoever comes here takes blessings with him.”

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.