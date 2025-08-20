Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of Pakistan honoring a Sufi saint with drumming, dancing, and bright lights

Khalid Mehmood
Wednesday 20 August 2025 01:02 EDT

Drumming, dancing, and bright lights. Pakistan’s centuries-old tradition of honoring Sufi saints comes alive during annual festivals known as Urs.

In the eastern city of Lahore, as many as one million people pour into a shrine complex that is the final resting place of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Bakhsh or simply Data Sahib, for a three-day celebration of his life.

Processions arrive in Lahore from across Pakistan, with devotees reciting Quranic verses and offering ceremonial cloths at Ali Hajveri’s grave. Some perform a dhamaal — a ritual dance accompanied by drumming. They spin around until they enter a trance-like state.

Ali Hajveri, a mystic and scholar, was born in Ghazni, Afghanistan, in 990. He traveled through Iran, Iraq, and Syria to meet the leading Sufi masters of his era and stayed in Lahore until he died in 1077. He is the city’s patron saint.

The shrine, Data Darbar, is already a landmark and one of the busiest Sufi pilgrimage sites in South Asia. But it transforms into a hub of faith, fraternity, and culture during Urs. A langar, or community kitchen, dishes out free meals around the clock to worshippers. Devotional singing, or qawwali, adds to the festive feel.

“We have been coming here since my childhood, almost 40 years,” said Hussain Jilani, 57. “We feel spiritually fulfilled whenever we come. Data Sahib is a source of blessings. Whatever task we have gets resolved with his grace.”

Saleem Tayyab, 63, is also a regular. “Our pockets have never been empty, and our hearts never without peace,” he said. “Whoever comes here takes blessings with him.”

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

