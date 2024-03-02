Thousands of Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan to celebrate Vaisakhi festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Sikhs were in Pakistan on Monday to celebrate Vaisakhi, a harvest festival that marks the start of the Sikh New Year and is mostly observed in Punjab and northern India.

Pakistani authorities this year granted more than 6,500 visas to Indian Sikhs, a higher number than previous years. Visas to travel between the two countries are normally difficult to obtain, but the governments have a special arrangement that allows pilgrims to visit shrines and places of worship.

The main Vaisakhi ceremony was held in Nankana Sahib, where the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak, was born.

Gurdwara Janam Asthan is one of nine Sikh places of worship at Nankana Sahib, which is located some 75 kilometers (46 miles) west of Lahore.

Rinko Kaur traveled from India’s western Gujarat state, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from. She said she was initially hesitant about visiting Pakistan.

“My family warned me about going ... and said I should be with a group to be safe,” Kaur said.

But she said the people have been welcoming.

“I saw people coming out of their houses, waving as a welcome gesture. We feel as if we are celebrities,” said Kaur, who plans to visit other Sikh holy sites in Pakistan in the coming days.

Many Sikh holy sites are located in Pakistan after the British partitioned the subcontinent into separate nations in 1947 following two centuries of colonial rule.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Vaisakhi was a time of “great joy for farmers." The festival also encourages a spirit of hope, unity and renewal that inspires and unites communities, Sharif added.