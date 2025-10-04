Violent protests end as peace agreement reached in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistani authorities reached a peace agreement on Saturday with a civil rights alliance, ending days of violent protests that left at least 10 people dead and bringing calm to Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Under the deal, the regional government led by Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq agreed to continue subsidizing wheat and electricity, besides accepting more than three dozen other demands related to reducing the number of ministers and improving health, education, and other public services.

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry praised the success of the negotiations in a post on X. He wrote the agreement followed two days of talks in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and that protesters had dispersed.

Chaudhry also said the regional government had accepted all of the protesters’ demands.

The breakthrough came two days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dispatched a high-level delegation to Muzaffarabad for talks with leaders of the Awami Action Committee. The alliance's leaders said in a statement they were grateful to Sharif for addressing their long-neglected demands.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, who leads the alliance, told reporters he was fully satisfied with the outcome of the talks and confirmed that protests had ended. “I am grateful to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the whole of Pakistan for understanding our problems and agreeing to resolve them,” he said.

Sharif welcomed the successful conclusion of the negotiations, saying public welfare and peace remain his government’s top priorities.

Kashmir, the disputed Himalayan territory, is divided between Pakistan and India, which both claim in full.

Similar protests erupted in the region in 2024, forcing the government to concede to some of the demonstrators’ demands. However, most of the promises were not fulfilled, according to alliance leaders, who expressed hope that this time the agreement would be implemented sincerely and within the stipulated time frame.