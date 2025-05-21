AP PHOTOS: In Pakistan, people don't run with bulls. They race them. In spectacular style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bulls are yoked together by thick wooden frames in a sun-scorched field of rural Pakistan, while behind them, holding onto nothing more than ropes and his honor, is a man on a plank.

Hundreds of spectators whoop and cheer as the animals begin to hurtle down a track, whipping up a storm of dust and imminent danger.

This is bull racing, Punjabi style.

The traditional sport captures the raw energy of village life and is a world away from the floodlit cricket and hockey stadiums found in many Pakistani cities.

Bull racing has deep roots in the Attock district of eastern Punjab province. It is more than just a sport there, it is a part of the region’s living heritage.

In the village of Malal, one of bull racing’s most vibrant hubs, hundreds of people gather every year to witness the spectacle. Jockeys crouch behind the animals on a plank, gripping onto some reins and relying on experience and instinct to triumph.

But there’s always a chance for chaos as it’s common for the bulls to throw the jockey off his platform and drag him through the dirt.

“This isn’t just entertainment, it’s tradition,” said Sardar Haseeb, whose family has been holding races for generations. “We take pride in our animals. Farmers and landowners raise their bulls year round just for this moment. People are willing to pay high prices for a winning bull. It becomes a symbol of pride.”

The bull race creates a festive atmosphere, complete with dancing and banknotes thrown into the air — a celebratory practice normally seen at weddings.

The scent of freshly fried sweets rises from hot pans to lure the crowds. Stallholders prepare roasted chickpeas and other delicacies. The hustle and bustle becomes a source of income for enterprising locals, who benefit from the cultural event.

More than 100 bulls competed in the event that Haseeb hosted, with people traveling from across Pakistan to be part of the race.

Among the competitors was farmer Muhammad Ramzan.

“My bull came in fifth place and I’m thrilled,” he said. “It left 95 others behind.”

