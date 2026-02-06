Pakistan’s cultural capital erupts in color as kite-flying Basant festival ends 20-year hiatus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A burst of color lit up Lahore’s night sky overnight as Pakistan’s cultural capital relaunched the Basant kite-flying festival after nearly two decades.

Authorities said Friday that the celebration has been allowed only under strict safety regulations, warning that the use of hazardous kite strings that endanger lives could lead to arrests.

Kite-flying had been banned in the province since 2005 following a series of fatal accidents. Razor-sharp metal- or glass-coated strings used in competitive kite fighting killed about a dozen people, mostly motorcyclists and bystanders two decades ago, prompting the government to impose broad restrictions across Punjab and effectively halt Basant.

This year, officials say strict safety measures are in place.

Motorcyclists are required to install tall, antenna-like metal rods on their bikes to prevent airborne strings from causing injury. The provincial government also declared a two-day public holiday to reduce traffic and lower accident risks.

The government of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif recently lifted the ban, emphasizing that the festival’s revival would be strictly regulated and violators could face fines or imprisonment.

As midnight marked the start of the two-day celebration, rooftops across the city came alive with families and friends launching vibrant kites into the cool night air.

“We’re finally seeing it again after so many years,” said Ashfaq Ahmed, 23, flying a kite from his rooftop in Lahore’s old city. “If people avoid dangerous strings, hopefully this joyful festival can continue safely in the future.”