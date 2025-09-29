Pakistan's polio fight suffers a blow with 2 new cases reported in the south

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan reported two new polio cases in the southern province of Sindh, health officials said Monday, a blow to efforts aimed at eradicating the crippling disease among children. This brings the total to 29 cases across the country since January, despite several immunization drives.

The virus was detected in two young girls in the cities of Badin and Thatta, according to a statement from the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries where transmission of the wild poliovirus has never been stopped, according to the World Health Organization. Some parents in Pakistan still refuse to vaccinate their children, while others live in hard-to-access areas, experts say.

Meanwhile, health workers sometimes suffer life-threatening attacks when trying to reach households in former militant strongholds in the country’s restive northwest. In February, gunmen killed a police officer assigned to protect a vaccination team in Jamrud, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan. Since the 1990s, more than 200 polio workers and the police assigned to protect them have been killed in attacks.

Authorities said nearly 21 million children under the age of five were vaccinated during a campaign earlier this month. Another nationwide, weeklong door-to-door drive is set to begin Oct. 13, targeting 45 million children.

Polio is a highly infectious, incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. Pakistan has been reporting an average of about three new cases each month since January.

The WHO and its partners launched the global polio eradication initiative in 1988, following the notable precedent set by the elimination of smallpox in 1980. The effort came close several times, including in 2021, when just five cases were reported in Pakistan and Afghanistan. But cases have since rebounded, rising to 99 last year, and Pakistan has repeatedly missed eradication deadlines.