Death toll in Pakistan shopping plaza fire rises to 67, officials say

Police and hospital officials say the death toll from a devastating fire at a shopping plaza in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi has jumped to 67 after body parts of dozens more people were found

The death toll from a devastating fire at a shopping plaza in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi jumped to 67 on Thursday after police and a hospital official confirmed that the remains of dozens more people had been found.

Police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed said rescue teams were still searching the severely damaged Gul Plaza in the Karachi, where the blaze erupted on Saturday.

Most remains were discovered in fragments, making identification extremely difficult, but the deaths of 67 people have been confirmed, she said. Asad Raza, a senior police official in Karachi, also confirmed the death toll. Authorities previously had confirmed 34 deaths.

Investigators say the blaze erupted at a time when most shop owners were either closing for the day or had already left. Since then, the Sindh provincial government has said around 70 people went missing when the flames spread rapidly, fueled by goods such as cosmetics, clothing, and plastic household items.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though police have indicated that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

Karachi has a long history of deadly fires, often linked to poor safety standards, weak regulatory enforcement, and illegal construction.

In November 2023, a shopping mall fire killed 10 people and injured 22. One of Pakistan’s deadliest industrial disasters occurred in 2012, when a garment factory fire killed at least 260 people.

