Pakistan T20 cricket league set to resume after ceasefire

The Pakistan Super League is set to resume this weekend after a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

“PSL X picks up from where it left off! 6 teams, 0 fear,” Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi posted Tuesday on X.

“Let the aura take over as we unite and celebrate the spirit of cricket," he posted. "Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams!”

Pakistan and India agreed to a truce last Saturday after talks to defuse their most serious military confrontation in decades.

The Pakistan-based Twenty20 league was suspended last Thursday after an Indian drone fell near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was due to host a game featuring foreign players from Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The organizers first proposed moving the tournament to Dubai but later decided to postpone it after foreign players showed their reluctance to participate in the tournament due to security concerns. Around 43 foreign cricketers — competing in six PSL teams — were flown out of Pakistan from an airbase in Rawalpindi.

It was not clear how many foreign players will return to Pakistan for the remainder of eight games, which are likely to be played at Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Quetta Gladiators have already qualified for the playoffs and lead the standings with 13 points. Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are in the running to fill the remaining three playoff spots.

Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are already out of playoff race after losing eight of their nine league games.

On Monday, the world’s most lucrative T20 league — the Indian Premier League — also announced the resumption of the tournament. The IPL will run from Saturday until June 3.

