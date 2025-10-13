Pakistan and Afghanistan border closure extends into second day after deadly clashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The closure of border crossings for bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan extended into a second day after deadly weekend clashes between the countries spiked tensions and hundreds of people were stranded Monday, officials said.

The fighting began Saturday night, when Afghan forces struck multiple Pakistani military posts. Afghanistan officials claimed to have killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in response to what they said were repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace.

Pakistan’s military gave lower figures, saying it lost 23 soldiers and killed more than 200 “Taliban and affiliated terrorists” during retaliatory fire along the border. Foreign governments, including Saudi Arabia, urged restraint. A ceasefire appeared to be holding.

Authorities said no new exchange of fire had been reported since Sunday along the 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) long border known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has never recognized.

It was not clear when the border might reopen.

Though the southwestern Chaman border crossing was closed for trade, authorities briefly allowed about 1,500 Afghan nationals stranded there since Sunday to return home on foot, government officer Imtiaz Ali said.

A key northwestern crossing in Torkham, Pakistan, remained closed Monday to all travel and trade. The closure was confirmed by Mujib Ullah, a representative for local traders.

Afghan refugees, including many who were waiting to leave Pakistan because of a crackdown on foreigners living in the country illegally, said they had been waiting at the Torkham crossing since Sunday.

Gul Rahman, a refugee, said he waited through Sunday at Torkham before returning with his family to the northwestern city of Peshawar.

“Hundreds of others people like me have moved to nearby areas or coming back to Peshawar,” he said, adding that he will wait there for Torkham to reopen.

Tensions have been high since last week when Afghanistan’s Taliban government accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in the Afghan capital Kabul and in a market in eastern Afghanistan. Pakistan did not claim responsibility.

Pakistan’s government in Islamabad has previously launched strikes inside Afghanistan targeting what it says are militant hideouts. The countries have skirmished along the border in the past, but the latest fighting has been the deadliest so far and underscored their deepening hostility.

Pakistan has long accused Kabul of sheltering members of the banned Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which Islamabad blames for deadly attacks inside the country. Kabul denies the allegation, saying it does not allow its territory to be used against other nations.